Origin Asset Management LLP Has $698,000 Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $7,553,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,195,000 after purchasing an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 463.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 60,953 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

ADUS traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.69. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,472,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.