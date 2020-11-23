Origin Asset Management LLP Invests $667,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $2,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $87,507.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $2,843,974.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,119,942.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MUSA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.72. 3,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,115. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.43.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

