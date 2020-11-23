Origin Asset Management LLP Makes New $537,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in PulteGroup by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 254.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 200,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 143,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 734,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $44.58. 66,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

