Origin Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.13. 5,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,999. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $135.19.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

