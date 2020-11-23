Origin Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average is $121.80. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $154.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

