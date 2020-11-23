Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 24,900 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 58.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 4.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Lumentum by 104.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Lumentum by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Lumentum to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,114. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $368,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,573 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

