Origin Asset Management LLP Takes $563,000 Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $2,049,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,169,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,852,717.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,953 shares of company stock worth $13,674,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,985. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

