Osmium Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Manning & Napier comprises approximately 0.2% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 110,085 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,369. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other Manning & Napier news, Director Ebrahim Busheri purchased 16,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $61,630.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 47,218 shares of company stock valued at $183,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

