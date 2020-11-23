Osmium Partners LLC Purchases New Position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. AMREP accounts for approximately 1.6% of Osmium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Osmium Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of AMREP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMREP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of AXR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. 12,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $50.24 million, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.

AMREP Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

