Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.79.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $49,569.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,792,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,828,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 325.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 390,242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

