PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,243 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $106,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,028 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,521. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.05.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $6.48 on Monday, reaching $199.15. The stock had a trading volume of 436,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,710. The stock has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

