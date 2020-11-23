PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 3.4% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,028 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,521 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

