Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.