Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Reduced by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

