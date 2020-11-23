Post (NYSE:POST) PT Lowered to $109.00 at DA Davidson

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on POST. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

POST traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.18. 9,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,477. Post has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Post will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Post by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

