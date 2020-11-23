Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.85

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 4374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) Company Profile (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

