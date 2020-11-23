Quantis Network (QUAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $7,299.76

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $7,299.76 and approximately $17.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

