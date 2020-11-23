Rain Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Rain Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 319,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 183,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ACWV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.51. 668,280 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74.

