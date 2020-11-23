Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $108.83 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $108.83 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00081870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00166050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.55 or 0.01056422 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00239055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,539,450,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

