RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after acquiring an additional 327,597 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.12. 126,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.10. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

