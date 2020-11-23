RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,029 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 92,259 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in STORE Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.12. 206,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

