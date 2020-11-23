RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 512 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.90. 168,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,450. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day moving average is $248.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

