RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 85,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 128,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

GOOG traded down $9.08 on Monday, hitting $1,733.11. The company had a trading volume of 96,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. The company has a market cap of $1,178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,818.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,622.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,514.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.