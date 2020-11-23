RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $284,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 451,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,294,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,925,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Securiti decreased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

