RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 786 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

GS traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.95. The stock had a trading volume of 264,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

