RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 799 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

AT&T stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. 1,023,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,542,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

