RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

CAT traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,754. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $176.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

