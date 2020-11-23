RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 117.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

NVDA stock traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $525.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,436. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $323.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $540.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

