RB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.88. 374,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,149,394. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.