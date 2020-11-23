RB Capital Management LLC Buys 317 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $2,942,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $250,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Generac by 11.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $35,000.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.27. 56,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $234.55. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

