RB Capital Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,733.11. 96,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,622.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,514.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,818.06. The company has a market cap of $1,178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

