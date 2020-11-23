RB Capital Management LLC Buys 83 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Broadcom by 28.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,380 shares of company stock valued at $182,924,394. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $386.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $393.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.73.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

