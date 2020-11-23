RB Capital Management LLC Buys 83 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.80. 72,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,590. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $393.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,380 shares of company stock worth $182,924,394. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

