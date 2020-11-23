RB Capital Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.20. The stock had a trading volume of 149,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.27. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

