RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 70.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,483,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 201,935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in FedEx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 54,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded up $9.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.94. 145,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

