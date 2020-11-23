RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,756 shares of company stock valued at $51,606,008 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of PG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.69. The stock had a trading volume of 317,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The company has a market cap of $345.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

