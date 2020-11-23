RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 105,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

INTC stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

