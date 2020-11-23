RB Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.21. The stock had a trading volume of 110,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

