RB Capital Management LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

GS stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.95. 264,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

