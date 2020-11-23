RB Capital Management LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.63. 162,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

