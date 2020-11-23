RB Capital Management LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $150.99. The company had a trading volume of 326,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,036. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

