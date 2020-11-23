RB Capital Management LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.35. 355,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,112,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

