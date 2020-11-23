RB Capital Management LLC Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 355,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

