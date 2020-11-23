RB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.62.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.27. 56,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $234.55. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.