RB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 229,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

