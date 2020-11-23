RB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.98. The company had a trading volume of 925,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.