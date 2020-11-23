RB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,889,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,452,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after buying an additional 486,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,926. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

