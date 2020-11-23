RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.46. 13,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,682. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $359,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,585 shares of company stock worth $5,985,636 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

