RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 65,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,804,168. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

