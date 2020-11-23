RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 410,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 70.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 150,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 61,944 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 204.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 147,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 99,042 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

